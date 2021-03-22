6PR
Gareth Parker | Why the capacity cap at Optus Stadium ‘makes no sense’

2 hours ago
Gareth Parker
6PR Breakfast host Gareth Parker is urging the state government to lift the capacity cap at Optus Stadium.

More than 38,000 people packed Optus Stadium yesterday to watch the West Coast Eagles take on the Gold Coast Suns.

Fans were encouraged to wear masks to and from the stadium, and while moving around inside the stadium by WA health authorities.

“Predictably that just didn’t happen,” Parker said.

“I did see one woman at the footy yesterday wearing a mask in total.”

Under WA’s current COVID-19 restrictions stadiums are capped at 75 per cent capacity.

“The capacity cap at Optus Stadium really makes no sense,” Parker said.

“It’s got to be reviewed and it’s got to be lifted, just get rid of it.

“It’s very hard for me to see what the health difference would be between a crowd of 38,000 and 60,000 at this point in the pandemic.

“I really don’t see what public health benefit there is.”

Click play to hear more. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

Gareth Parker
News
