Gareth Parker trials the best hiccup cures

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalised after suffering persistent hiccups for 10 days.

Doctors are investigating the cause and there are reports he may need emergency surgery.

University of Newcastle molecular nutritionist Dr Emma Beckett said it is rare for someone to be hospitalised with chronic hiccups, but it does happen.

“President Bolsonaro has had them ten days, the world record is actually more than sixty years of chronic hiccups,” she told Gareth Parker.

“It can be very debilitating when you have them in that chronic sense, they can cause insomnia, they can make it difficult to eat and breath, they can make it painful, they can make it difficult to communicate and really impact your quality of life.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview

The unusual story had Gareth Parker searching for the best hiccup cure.

10-year-old listener Emily claims the best cure is to stick your tongue out, pull your ear, hop on one leg and hum the national anthem.

Press PLAY to watch the hilarious video