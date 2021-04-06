Gareth Parker says Premier needs to be ‘held to account’ for health crisis

6PR Breakfast host Gareth Parker says the government need to be held to account for the unfolding health crisis in WA after the death of a seven-year-old girl at Perth Children’s Hospital.

A review is taking place over the death of Aishwarya Aswath who died on Saturday night, but it has been revealed it could take up to six weeks to complete.

The hospital was understaffed the night she presented to PCH and her parents watched as her condition deteriorated over two hours, begging with staff to be seen.

Facing the press pack yesterday Child and Adolescent Health Service chair Debbie Karasinski was unable to explain the chain of events that led to her death.

“It needed to be explained and explained properly,” Parker said.

“If you are looking for an explanation from the chair of the Child and Adolescent Health Service Debbie Karasinski don’t hold your breath.

“I’m not sure what she does know, and I wonder how much you do have to know to be the chair of a hospital service in 2021.”

Health Minister Roger Cook stepped in to answer questions but continued to shield himself and his government from blame, and insisted WA’s health system is “performing magnificently”.

“I think the parents of the seven-year-old girl might disagree,” Parker said.

Premier Mark McGowan was noticeably absent from the press conference, and it has since been revealed he is on leave.

“As soon as he is back from leave the people of Western Australia need to hear from him.

“He does need to be accountable for this.”

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)