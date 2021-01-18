Gareth Parker reacts to the arson crisis plaguing WA

Hot, dry and very windy conditions have proven to be a recipe for disaster this bushfire season, with firefighters battling dozens of out-of-control blazes across the state since the start of the season.

Arson Squad Detective Sergeant Chris Debruin revealed yesterday that 26 people have already been charged with suspected arson attacks.

“Since the start of the season, we have investigated 58 bushfire offences,” he said.

“We have approximately 10 active investigations currently for deliberate bushfires.”

Offenders charged with criminal damage by fire in WA face tough penalties.

“They are serious offences, under the bushfires act they are life imprisonment as punishment, so they are very serious,” Detective Sergeant Debruin said.

But there are alarming reports that children could be behind some of the fires.

6PR’s Gareth Parker says these children need to understand the consequences of their actions.

“I can’t believe how stupid anyone would be to light a fire in these sorts of weather conditions,” the 6PR Breakfast host said.

“Someone needs to get a hold of these kids and tell them the truth about how dangerous this is.

“How would they feel if this fascination with fire led to the destruction of someone’s home, or farm, or wildlife, or even worse if it killed someone?

“We have been throwing people in jail in this state for breaching COVID travel restrictions … I’d argue that deliberately lighting fires is much, much worse.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)