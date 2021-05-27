Gareth Parker caught up in Melbourne COVID-19 outbreak

Western Australia has slammed it’s border shut to Victoria and introduced testing for all travellers who arrived from the state since May 16.

One of those travellers is 6PR Breakfast host Gareth Parker, who travelled to Melbourne last weekend.

Under the state government’s new restrictions he is required to get tested and isolate until he returns a negative result.

“I was in Melbourne for Saturday and Sunday for about 21 hours, I flew back on the 23rd,” he told Liam Bartlett

Parker said he went straight to a COVID-19 clinic to be tested after today’s announcement, but was turned away.

“I drove through the Myaree drive thru clinic, I was the only person there and was told sorry I can’t take your sample.”

Off for a Covid test as recently returned Vic traveller, as per fresh public health directive. Turned away from empty private drive thru clinic because they’re only authorised to take returnees after 25/5. I got back 22/5. Off to FSH we go. — Gareth Parker (@G_Parker) May 27, 2021

He said staff had not received official authorization to test people who had arrived in the state since May 16.

“It does surprise me a bit that the basics like this can’t get sorted still.”

He has since been tested and is now required to isolate until he returns a negative result.

