Gardening enthusiasts unite to help Wooroloo bushfire victims

4 hours ago
Steve Mills
A group of WA gardeners have joined forces to help people affected by the Wooroloo bushfires.

Godwin Grey runs the WA Gardeners Facebook page and said he wanted to help lend a hand.

“We have got 70,000 members and seeing the reports of when the fires went through, we thought we really should put that number of people to work and give them a hand,” he told Millsy.

The group have now collected thousands of plants and plan to help people in the area rebuild their gardens.

For information about how you can help visit the WA Gardeners Bushfire Relief Facebook page.

Press PLAY to hear more on Millsy at Midday

(Photo: DFES.) 

Steve Mills
News
