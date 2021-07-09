6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Future of Joondalup Resort up in the air amid legal dispute

5 hours ago
Gary Adshead
Article image for Future of Joondalup Resort up in the air amid legal dispute

A Perth-based law firm has been hired to wind up operations at Joondalup Resort.

An ongoing dispute between the owners of the club has resulted in a Supreme Court writ citing insolvency as the reason to cease operations.

But general manager of the resort Justin Peters told 6PR’s Gary Adshead the resort is trading as usual.

“We were aware of this dispute that’s been happening between the owners … but I can assure you it doesn’t actually affect us here on the ground at Joondalup Resort,” he said.

“For us it is business as usual.

“We are actually looking forward to a bumper summer season here at the resort.”

The City of Joondalup is legally unable to comment on the case.

Press PLAY to hear the full story 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Gary Adshead
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882