Future of Joondalup Resort up in the air amid legal dispute

A Perth-based law firm has been hired to wind up operations at Joondalup Resort.

An ongoing dispute between the owners of the club has resulted in a Supreme Court writ citing insolvency as the reason to cease operations.

But general manager of the resort Justin Peters told 6PR’s Gary Adshead the resort is trading as usual.

“We were aware of this dispute that’s been happening between the owners … but I can assure you it doesn’t actually affect us here on the ground at Joondalup Resort,” he said.

“For us it is business as usual.

“We are actually looking forward to a bumper summer season here at the resort.”

The City of Joondalup is legally unable to comment on the case.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)