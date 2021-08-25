6PR
Further changes announced to WA’s controlled border

1 hour ago
The Health Minister has announced several changes to WA’s controlled border.

From midnight New Zealand will move to a medium risk jurisdiction, which means all arrivals need an exemption to enter the state and must self-isolate for 14 days.

Queensland will be downgraded to a low risk jurisdiction, while South Australia will move to very low risk.

From tomorrow, New South Wales will escalate to the highest level – extreme risk, whereby only people protected by the constitution will be granted entry and must go into mandatory 14 days hotel quarantine.

All compassionate travel exemptions will be banned.

About 2,000 people have managed to enter WA since the harsh new measures were announced last week.

It comes as New South Wales records another 919 new local COVID-19 cases overnight, the highest daily increase since the beginning of the pandemic.

Another two people have died, bringing the state’s total death toll from the virus to 132.

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

News
