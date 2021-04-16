6PR
Freo – ‘The streets need a good damn scrub’

8 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Fremantle
Article image for Freo – ‘The streets need a good damn scrub’

A Fremantle property expert believes the port city’s CBD needs a rethink.

Silverleaf Investments director Gerard O’Brien told Oliver Peterson they need to “get rid of the angry people.”

“There’s too many prickle factors that keep people out,” he said.

“The parking costs is one, the angry people is another, we need to get the place looking a bit more loved.

Mr O’Brien wants to see more residential options for people in the CBD, including apartments, which he believes will reinvigorate the regular “Monday to Thursday” customer base.

Click PLAY to hear more:

Oliver Peterson
