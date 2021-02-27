6PR
Freo Dockers AFL Captain Kara Antonio

9 hours ago
Adam Papalia
AFLWFootballFremantle
The Fremantle Dockers had a rare loss in the AFLW as they went down to the Brisbane Lions.

Skipper Kara Antonio joined Adam Papalia to dissect it all.

Adam Papalia
AFLSport
