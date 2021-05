The City of Fremantle has voted to change the name of Kings Square to Walyalup Koort.

Walyalup Koort means ‘Fremantle’s heart’ in Noongar.

Local traditional owners have welcomed the move, saying the new name accurately reflects the square and its purpose as a place of gathering.

It comes as Australia begins Reconciliation Week.

(Photo: Rachel Pemberton for Freo City/ Facebook.)