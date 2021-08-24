Fremantle young gun officially requests trade

Adam Cerra has requested a trade back to Victoria.

Fremantle confirmed reports on Tuesday the midfielder wanted to return home.

Cerra, 21, was taken with pick 5 of the 2017 national draft.

He is all but certain to attract plenty of interest having played 76 games in his first four seasons.

Fremantle footy boss Peter Bell said the Dockers were disappointed, but understood Cerra’s motives.

“Since his arrival in 2017, Adam Cerra has been everything we hoped we would get from a number five selection in the draft, which only highlights our disappointment in his decision,” Bell said.

“Our disappointment comes with the understanding that Adam is making this request purely based on his desire to be closer to his family and friends, something that has been especially difficult for our interstate players in the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Since 2017, we have invested a lot into Adam both on and off the field, and we are proud of the person he is and the footballer he is.

“It’s easy to forget that he is only 21, with many years ahead until he reaches the peak of his abilities.”

