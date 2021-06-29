6PR
Fremantle man’s plea after boat is allegedly stolen from unit

44 mins ago
Steve Mills
A Fremantle man, who is a double amputee, has been left devastated after his boat was allegedly stolen from his unit.

Joe Davey told Millsy the 10-foot dinghy had special modifications to cater for his disability.

“I got a seat put in there … and it it just makes it easier for me to get in and out of the dinghy,” he said.

“It has got very small wheels to lower it down so I can get it into the water quicker.”

The boat was allegedly stolen from his property on Beach Street in Fremantle.

He urged anyone who spots the boat to contact police.

News
