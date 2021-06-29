Fremantle man’s plea after boat is allegedly stolen from unit

A Fremantle man, who is a double amputee, has been left devastated after his boat was allegedly stolen from his unit.

Joe Davey told Millsy the 10-foot dinghy had special modifications to cater for his disability.

“I got a seat put in there … and it it just makes it easier for me to get in and out of the dinghy,” he said.

“It has got very small wheels to lower it down so I can get it into the water quicker.”

The boat was allegedly stolen from his property on Beach Street in Fremantle.

He urged anyone who spots the boat to contact police.

