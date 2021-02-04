6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Fourth day of zero cases in WA

6 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for Fourth day of zero cases in WA

The Federal Health Minister has revealed that Western Australia has recorded a fourth consecutive day of zero community cases of COVID-19.

Greg Hunt revealed the news ahead of Premier Mark McGowan, who is scheduled to hold a press conference at 11.30am today.

Extensive testing in Perth has not produced any evidence of community spread despite the infected man visiting dozens of locations.

WA continues it’s zero streak tomorrow, the state will be on track for an end to lockdown at 6pm, with some restrictions remaining in place.

Only one case of community transmission was recorded nationwide today in Melbourne.

 

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882