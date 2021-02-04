Fourth day of zero cases in WA

The Federal Health Minister has revealed that Western Australia has recorded a fourth consecutive day of zero community cases of COVID-19.

Greg Hunt revealed the news ahead of Premier Mark McGowan, who is scheduled to hold a press conference at 11.30am today.

Extensive testing in Perth has not produced any evidence of community spread despite the infected man visiting dozens of locations.

WA continues it’s zero streak tomorrow, the state will be on track for an end to lockdown at 6pm, with some restrictions remaining in place.

Only one case of community transmission was recorded nationwide today in Melbourne.