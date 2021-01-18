6PR
Four new cases of mutant UK strain detected in WA

9 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Four new cases of mutant UK strain detected in WA

Four more cases of the mutant UK variant of the coronavirus have been detected in WA.

The cases were detected after recent genome sequencing testing on the travellers.

There have now been eight cases of the highly contagious strain detected in the state, including six from the UK and two from South Africa.

Seven of those cases have now recovered and one remains active in hotel quarantine.

The Health Department is still waiting on genome sequencing tests from another eight international travellers infected with COVID-19.

The highly infectious UK strain of the virus was first detected in a woman in her 80s, who was taken to Royal Perth Hospital.

Three workers who came into close contact with the woman were forced into hotel quarantine after failing to wear the correct personal protective equipment.

The woman in her 80s has since recovered from the virus.

All positive cases of the virus have been confined to hotel quarantine, and there has been no community transmission in WA for more than nine months.

 

