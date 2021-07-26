6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Fortress Australia’ is destroying our..

‘Fortress Australia’ is destroying our universities: expert

2 mins ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for ‘Fortress Australia’ is destroying our universities: expert

The “Fortress Australia” mentality is doing major damage to our education sector and it could take years to fix, according to a data analyst.

Nationwide, there are 1.6 million students across under-graduate and post-graduate courses – and more than a third come from overseas.

Grafa data analyst Dan Petrie told Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson, those students are now opting to complete their studies elsewhere – including the US and UK – as Australia’s strict border controls continue.

“Whilst the pandemic we’re dealing with is very, very serious, there’s an economic cost, and that economic cost is going to take a really long time to fix,” he said.

“Given the fact that so many students – we’re in a very, very competitive market – with so many universities overseas.

“This is certainly not a great look in terms of that “Fortress Australia” mentality which really is strangling international arrivals. It might not be popular to talk about, but we can’t avoid it.”

He says, West Australian universities have been particularly reliant on international students – and are in desperate need of a solution – to a problem that’s having an impact on the wider economy.

“We do need to have some sort of pragmatism about how we do it – and the vaccine rollout is so critical,” he said.

Press PLAY to hear Dan Petrie’s full interview

Oliver Peterson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882