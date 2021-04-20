Former police officer Derek Chauvin found guilty of murdering George Floyd

Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of murdering George Floyd while trying to arrest him.

The former American police officer was found guilty on all three charges by a jury a short time ago.

Floyd’s death, which was caught on camera, sparked worldwide protests about police brutality and racial injustice.

Chauvin, 45, was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

He faces up to 40 years behind bars.

Star Tribune editorial page editor, Scott Gillespie, was in Minneapolis when the news broke and said large crowds have formed in the streets.

“It looks like a combination of relief and joy, but also a realisation that a life was lost that will never come back, and that there is a lot more work to be done in this country.”

6PR and Nine News US correspondent Alison Piotrowski said there were scenes of jubilation in the streets.

“People hugging, crying, lots of emotion,” she said.

“Everyone has taken to the streets … and there has just been one massive street party.”

(Photo: Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images)