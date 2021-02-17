6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Former Eagle Daniel Kerr facing..

Former Eagle Daniel Kerr facing arson charges

14 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Former Eagle Daniel Kerr facing arson charges

FIRST ON 6PR

Former Eagle Daniel Kerr is due in court this morning on arson charges.

Police were called to a home on Exley Close in Kardinya just after 4pm yesterday.

Kerr was arrested in Cottesloe a short time later, and has been charged with criminal damage by fire.

Most of the damage to the home was contained to the rear with the arson squad set to investigate later this morning.

Police say the 37-year-old is linked to the property.

He was refused bail and is due to face the Fremantle Magistrates court this morning.

Click play to hear more on 6PR Breakfast.

(Photo: Nine News Perth.)

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882