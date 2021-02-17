Former Eagle Daniel Kerr facing arson charges

FIRST ON 6PR

Former Eagle Daniel Kerr is due in court this morning on arson charges.

Police were called to a home on Exley Close in Kardinya just after 4pm yesterday.

Kerr was arrested in Cottesloe a short time later, and has been charged with criminal damage by fire.

Most of the damage to the home was contained to the rear with the arson squad set to investigate later this morning.

Police say the 37-year-old is linked to the property.

He was refused bail and is due to face the Fremantle Magistrates court this morning.

(Photo: Nine News Perth.)