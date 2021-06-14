6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Former Demon Jack Watts reflects on his controversial debut

3 hours ago
6PR Football
6PR Footballafl-featured
Article image for Former Demon Jack Watts reflects on his controversial debut

Former Demon Jack Watts chatted to the 6PR Football team ahead of the big Queen’s Birthday Melbourne vs Collingwood clash – the same fixture he made his debut in back in 2009.

Watts was still in year 12 at high school when he made his debut on a Monday and said it was an pretty rare experience.

“To head off to my accounting exam the next morning at 8am was a bit of a downer”

The decision to debut Watts in such a big game has since received criticism from the footy public but Watts said it didn’t bother him on the day.

“At the time I was more than happy to just get out there and play with the boys but obviously we were struggling at the time, and I imagine it was a bit of a ploy to get some fans through the gates”

Listen to the full chat below:

(Photo: Michael Wilson/AFL Media/Getty Images)

6PR Football
AFLSport
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882