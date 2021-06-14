Former Demon Jack Watts reflects on his controversial debut

Former Demon Jack Watts chatted to the 6PR Football team ahead of the big Queen’s Birthday Melbourne vs Collingwood clash – the same fixture he made his debut in back in 2009.

Watts was still in year 12 at high school when he made his debut on a Monday and said it was an pretty rare experience.

“To head off to my accounting exam the next morning at 8am was a bit of a downer”

The decision to debut Watts in such a big game has since received criticism from the footy public but Watts said it didn’t bother him on the day.

“At the time I was more than happy to just get out there and play with the boys but obviously we were struggling at the time, and I imagine it was a bit of a ploy to get some fans through the gates”

(Photo: Michael Wilson/AFL Media/Getty Images)