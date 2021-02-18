6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Former Australian Facebook CEO labels..

Former Australian Facebook CEO labels ban ‘irresponsible’

10 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Former Australian Facebook CEO labels ban ‘irresponsible’

The former Facebook CEO for Australia and New Zealand believes Mark Zuckerberg is overstepping the line.

The tech giant has already started blocking news sites, arguing the media bargaining code the federal government is trying to implement is unfair.

The changes will force Facebook to pay for Australian news content posted to its platform.

Speaking to 6PR’s Liam Bartlett this morning Steven Scheeler labelled the move as “extreme” and “irresponsible”.

“To do this to Australians and Australian democracy, I think it just shows why we need strong regulation of social media,” the former Facebook CEO said.

“We shouldn’t be at the mercy of Mark Zuckerberg in this way.

“They have sent a warning shot to the world that says we are not going to be trifled with.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: Jaap Arriens/ Getty Images.)

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882