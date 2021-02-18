Former Australian Facebook CEO labels ban ‘irresponsible’

The former Facebook CEO for Australia and New Zealand believes Mark Zuckerberg is overstepping the line.

The tech giant has already started blocking news sites, arguing the media bargaining code the federal government is trying to implement is unfair.

The changes will force Facebook to pay for Australian news content posted to its platform.

Speaking to 6PR’s Liam Bartlett this morning Steven Scheeler labelled the move as “extreme” and “irresponsible”.

“To do this to Australians and Australian democracy, I think it just shows why we need strong regulation of social media,” the former Facebook CEO said.

“We shouldn’t be at the mercy of Mark Zuckerberg in this way.

“They have sent a warning shot to the world that says we are not going to be trifled with.”

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: Jaap Arriens/ Getty Images.)