Former Australia Post boss Christine Holgate to run rival parcel business

5 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Former Australia Post boss Christine Holgate to run rival parcel business

The former Australia Post boss has been named the chief executive of rival parcel business Global Express, which was part of Toll Holdings and is now owned by private equity firm Allegro Funds.

Christine Holgate told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett she is looking forward to the challenges of her new role.

“I think it is a fantastic opportunity, and I am really looking forward to it,” she said.

“I’ve made the choice to go and run the team at Allegro, to run this business because I really believe in it.”

She is still in mediation with Australia Post after her high profile departure following the Cartier watches scandal.

“I’m hopeful we can find a positive resolution for them and for me and we can move forward.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview 

(Photo: Sydney Morning Herald.)

Liam Bartlett
News
