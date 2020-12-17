6PR
Five men charged with murder of teen in Waikiki

8 hours ago
6PR News
Five people have now been charged over the murder of a 17-year-old boy south of Perth.

It’s alleged Chikayne Heslip was attacked by the group twice on Saturday night in Waikiki.

The boy was seriously injured and taken to hospital where he later died.

Three people including another 17-year-old were charged with murder yesterday.

Overnight another two young men including an 18-year-old from Parmelia and a 19-year-old from Port Kennedy were arrested and charged with murder as well.

The two men recently charged were refused bail and are due to appear in court today.

The other three are already progressing through the court process.

 

 

