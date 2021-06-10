6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Five men charged after biggest..

Five men charged after biggest heroin bust in WA history

8 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Five men charged after biggest heroin bust in WA history

The Australian Federal Police have charged five men allegedly involved in an offshore organised crime syndicate after one of the biggest heroin seizures in WA’s history

Police uncovered 77 kilograms of heroin in a consignment of industrial kitchen equipment that arrived from Malaysia.

The massive seizure came following a tip off from Taiwanese authorities.

The drugs which equate to about 770,000 hits were allegedly being delivered to a warehouse in Bibra Lake.

Australian Federal Police Commander John Tanti said the men are now facing serious drug charges.

“Five individuals have been arrested, two of which travelled from New South Wales.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the bust 

(Photo: AFP.) 

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882