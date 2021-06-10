Five men charged after biggest heroin bust in WA history

The Australian Federal Police have charged five men allegedly involved in an offshore organised crime syndicate after one of the biggest heroin seizures in WA’s history

Police uncovered 77 kilograms of heroin in a consignment of industrial kitchen equipment that arrived from Malaysia.

The massive seizure came following a tip off from Taiwanese authorities.

The drugs which equate to about 770,000 hits were allegedly being delivered to a warehouse in Bibra Lake.

Australian Federal Police Commander John Tanti said the men are now facing serious drug charges.

“Five individuals have been arrested, two of which travelled from New South Wales.”

(Photo: AFP.)