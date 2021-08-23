6PR
First WA built spacecraft set to launch into space

5 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for First WA built spacecraft set to launch into space

An exciting new era in WA space travel will be launched next weekend when a purpose built small spacecraft is launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

Binar-1, named after the Noongar word for fireball, is a small ten centimetre cubed craft designed and built at Curtin University’s Space Science and Technology Centre.

Once deployed from the International Space Station into low orbit, the WA designed system will be tested and if successful another seven will be built.

Curtin University Professor Phil Bland said the ultimate goal is to have a WA built spacecraft on the moon by 2025.

“It’s my dream that we can hopefully use this technology to help WA really lead the way in space,” he told Gareth Parker.

“We have a concept for a moon mission that’s called Binar Prospector.

“We want to help NASA identify resources on the moon that can help the next phase of human exploration.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the Binar-1

Gareth Parker
News
