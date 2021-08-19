6PR
First Afghanistan evacuees land in Perth

4 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Up to 100 people rescued from Afghanistan have checked into a Perth hotel where they’ll complete two-weeks of hotel quarantine.

The mercy flight landed in the early hours of this morning, carrying Australian citizens and Afghan visa holders.

The group were first flown to a defence base in the United Arab Emirates, before boarding a commercial jet bound for Perth.

6PR News reporter Phillipa Meagher was at the Hyatt and said part of the hotel has been cleared to house them.

“It’s believed around seven floors have been cleared for these people, they will quarantine for 14 days,” she told Gareth Parker.

“The hospitals also have been put on alert just in case they need extra medical attention.”

Last night there were plans for another airlift out of Kabul, Australians and visa holders were again told to make the dangerous journey to the airport.

The hope is more of our people can board British and American flights out of Afghanistan in the days ahead.

Press PLAY to hear more on 6PR Breakfast

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

