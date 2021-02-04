6PR
Firefighters stop a monster blaze from reaching another community

1 hour ago
BUSHFIRE UPDATE
Article image for Firefighters stop a monster blaze from reaching another community

Firefighters have worked through the night to protect lives and homes, managing to stop a giant bushfire from spreading into further communities.

There were fears for the Shady Hills Estate but the Department of Fire and Emergency Services says it was saved thanks to 200,000 litres of retardant dropped by an air tanker yesterday.

Incident Controller Peter Sutton says they’re expecting more challenges today.

“Today we are going to experience strong easterly winds over the fire ground, which are going to test those boundaries on the western and northern side,” he said.

“We expect their to be some concerns today, so we ask members of the public to be vigilant.”

DFES Commissioner Darren Klemm praised crews on 6PR Breakfast, for an “amazing effort” battling blazes overnight.

71 homes have been lost since the fire started on Monday afternoon, and more than 10,000 hectares of land has been burnt.

An Emergency warning still applies to parts of Aveley, Bailup, Baskerville, Belhus, Brigadoon, Bullsbrook, Ellenbrook, Gidgegannup, Henley Brook, Millendon, The Vines, Upper Swan, Walyunga National Park, Wooroloo and Wundowie.

A firefighter is in hospital with a hip injury, but wasn’t injured actively fighting the blaze.

Lifeline has set up a new hotline to support bushfire affected people.

The number is 13-HELP (13 43 57).

To donate to people affected by the fires you can find a list of support organisations here.

As the situation is changing constantly, people are advised to visit the Emergency WA website or call 13 DFES (13 33 37) for the latest information.

Click play to hear the latest update from DFES Commissioner Darren Klemm on 6PR Breakfast. 

(Photo: Evan Collis/ DFES.)

News
