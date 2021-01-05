Firefighters brace for difficult conditions as fires rage across the state

Authorities are warning bushfires raging across the state could continue to burn until the weather conditions turns at the end of the week.

DFES Comissioner Darren Klemm said the conditions were the worst he had seen in years, with extreme heat and unrelenting winds causing havoc across the state.

Firefighters are bracing for a another difficult day fighting the out-of-control bushfire in the Shires of Gingin and Dandaragan.

About 9,100 hectares of land has been burnt so far and 200 firefighters are actively fighting the blaze.

The out-of control fire has been burning since Saturday morning but it’s understood the cause of the fire is accidental.

EMERGENCY WARNING: UPDATE AS OF 7.45am

Residents of Ocean Farms Estate and Seaview Park need to enact their bushfire survival plan now.

The emergency warning is also in place for parts of Regans Ford, Cowalla, Moore River National Park, Nilgen, Mimegarra, Wedge Island, Karakin, Orange Springs and Lancelin.

There is a threat to lives and homes and residents are being urged to act immediately to survive.

DFES say the unpredictable bushfire is currently stationary, but changing winds could rapidly escalate the fire’s behaviour.

An evacuation centre has been set up at Guilderton Country Club on Wedge Street.

Residents of Oceans Farms Estate and Seaview Park can leave in a southerly direction along Indian Ocean Drive.

If you are self-isolating or quarantining due to COVID-19 you should leave and find alternative accommodation with family or friends who live away from the area.

If that is not possible proceed to the evacuation centre and identify yourself to staff immediately.

Continue to follow COVID-19 precautions and maintain appropriate physical distancing.

WATCH AND ACT ALERT: UPDATE AS OF 7.45am

Firefighters are also battling an out-of-control blaze in Beechina in the Shire of Mundaring.

The blaze is at a Watch and Act level and is contained but not under control.

The alert covers an area bounded by Doconing Road, Old Northam Road, Government Road, and Great Eastern Highway.

There is a possible threat to lives and homes.

DFES say if you are not prepared, or you plan to leave do so now if the way is clear.

If you plan to stay and actively defend, do not rely on mains water pressure as it may be affected.

You need to have access to an independent water supply, and start patrolling your property to put out spot fires.

A number of road closures remain in place.

The latest bushfire information can be found on the Emergency WA website or call 13 DFES (13 33 37).

(Photo: DFES)