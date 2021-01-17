Firefighters battle multiple blazes across the state

WATCH AND ACT : UPDATE AS OF 6.29AM

Multiple blazes are burning in the Shire of Gingin caused by dry lightning strikes.

Improved weather conditions have helped firefighters bring the fire under control, but it is not contained.

An emergency warning has now been downgraded to a watch and act.

But residents in Cowalla, Moore River National Park, Wanerie, Beermullah, Orange Springs are being urged to remain on high alert in case the situation changes.

There is a possible threat to lives and homes, and anyone who isn’t prepared or plans to leave should do so now if the way is clear.

The bushfire is moving in a north, north westerly direction

WATCH AND ACT : UPDATE AS OF 5.57AM

Meanwhile, a watch and act alert remains in place for a bushfire burning in the City of Kwinana.

There is a possible threat to people in parts of Anketell, Oakford, Olbury and Casuarina.

Firefighters have worked through the weekend to contain the blaze, but it is not controlled.

170 firefighters remain on the scene this morning actively fighting the fire and strengthening containment lines.

The Kwinana Freeway has re-opened but speed limits do apply.

The fire, which is believed to be suspicious, has now burned through 282 hectares.

The latest bushfire information and updates can be found on the Emergency WA website.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)