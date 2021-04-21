6PR
  Home
  News
  • Firefighters battle multiple blazes across..

Firefighters battle multiple blazes across Perth’s south

17 hours ago
6PR News
Fire and emergency services have had a busy night attending three fires across Perth’s southern suburbs.

An exploding fridge caused a shed fire in Yangebup, but had already been extinguished by the time firefighters arrived.

Another shed fire in Canning Vale took around half an hour to bring under control.

The cause is still being investigated.

The arson squad is also looking into a suspicious fire in Rockingham, in which a car was driven into bushland near Baldivis Road and set alight.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

News
