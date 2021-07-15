Fire guts house in Perth’s southern suburbs

A deliberately-lit fire at an abandoned Piara Waters house is under control.

Emergency services were called to Warton Road in Perth’s south around 1.30am this morning.

The roof of the derelict property was partially collapsed when firefighters arrived.

It took five crews 45 minutes to bring the blaze at the single-storey property under control.

The cause of the fire is suspicious, and a full investigation will now be conducted.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.