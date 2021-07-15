6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Fire guts house in Perth’s southern suburbs

2 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Fire guts house in Perth’s southern suburbs

A deliberately-lit fire at an abandoned Piara Waters house is under control.

Emergency services were called to Warton Road in Perth’s south around 1.30am this morning.

The roof of the derelict property was partially collapsed when firefighters arrived.

It took five crews 45 minutes to bring the blaze at the single-storey property under control.

The cause of the fire is suspicious, and a full investigation will now be conducted.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

 

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882