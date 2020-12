Today we say goodbye to radio legends Steve Mills and Bazil Zempilas from 6PR Breakfast.

Next year Steve will host a new afternoons program on 6PR, Millsy at Midday, while Baz is set to leave 6PR to focus on his new role as Perth Lord Mayor.

Steve and Baz have worked together on 6PR Breakfast for the last seven years, while Millsy has been hosting breakfast for 16 years.

Click PLAY for the final sign off.