Fight to save ‘tent city’ in Fremantle

8 hours ago
Mark Gibson
Article image for Fight to save ‘tent city’ in Fremantle

A group of homeless people are hoping to save the “tent city” that has popped up over the Christmas period in the heart of Fremantle.

The camp is currently housing about 100 homeless people in tents at Pioneer Park near the train station.

Fremantle Mayor Brad Pettitt has said he wants to see the site cleared within a week, and for the homeless to be housed in proper accommodation.

Steve Hind has been sleeping at the camp since it opened and told 6PR Breakfast “it’s a really good place for people who are living rough.”

Mr Hind was living on a rural property in Margaret River when a motorbike accident changed his life forever.

“I came off a motorbike and as a result I wasn’t walking for 18 months,” he said.

“I came pretty close to being foreclosed on by the banks because I was unable to make mortgage repayments.”

He was unable to work because of his injuries, and was forced to sell his house.

“I spent close to five months living homelessly in Margret River, then decided to come back to Fremantle in January this year and have spent a good 11 months living on the streets,” he said.

“My life got turned upside down the moment I fell off that bike.”

He’s recently been offered a room to live in, but says the Fremantle “tent city” is vital for those living rough.

“It’s offering accommodation to people that have been short, medium, long term living on the streets,” he said.

“One guy here has been living on the streets for 35 years.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: Supplied) 

News
