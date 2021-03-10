6PR
FIFO workers brawl halts plane

3 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for FIFO workers brawl halts plane

A group of drunk men have been escorted by police at Port Hedland airport after a brawl halted a plane carrying 140 people.

It’s alleged six FIFO workers threatened staff and refused to wear facemasks, with one man taken to the Headland Health Campus.

The incident occurred on Sunday the 28th of February.

Port Headland Airport General Manager, Rod Evans believes the problem lies with the individuals.

“They were refused alcohol under the RSA that applies. It’s this the problem of people turning up at the airport drunk or affected by some other substances.”

Police instructed three of the men to leave the premises, with two others initially allowed on the plane, before being removed prior to take off.

Oliver Peterson
