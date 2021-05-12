Federal Treasurer responds to claims cash splash resembles a Labor-style budget

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has hit back at claims his big-spending budget was a financial blueprint of what a Labor government would have handed down.

Mr Frydenberg unveiled the major cash splash last night, which includes $74.6 billion in new spending and tax breaks.

Speaking with Gareth Parker on Wednesday he strongly denied the spending resembles a Labor-style budget.

“This is a liberal budget, because we have always been focused on job creation,” he said.

“We are now striving to get the national unemployment rate under fiver per cent.

“The measures in this budget, according to treasury, will help create 250,000 jobs.”

He admitted the success of the federal budget relies on Australia keeping COVID-19 under control.

“The key message out of last nights budget is we are not out of the pandemic yet,” Mr Frydenberg said.

“It’s still around us.”

The federal budget forecasts are predicated on the international borders reopening by mid-2022.

“That assumption about the opening of the borders from mid next year, is exactly that, it’s an assumption, it is not a policy decision.”

Pressure has also been mounting on the government to fund new commonwealth-run quarantine facilities, similar to Howard Springs.

However, no funding was allocated in last night’s budget and the Treasurer said he is confident in the hotel system.

“I think Australia has been well served by it’s quarantine facilities other than what we saw in Victoria.”

Press PLAY to hear Josh Frydenberg unpack last nights budget with Gareth Parker