Federal Opposition backs national plan to open at 70 per cent vaccination

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has backed the national plan to re-open state borders at the 70 per cent vaccination rate of people above the age of 16.

Speaking on Perth LIVE, the Federal Labor Leader believes the national target of 70 per cent vaccination is still a long way away.

“We’re currently at 50 per cent of one dose,” he told Oliver Peterson. “No one wants to see restrictions because it has an impact on the economy, it has an impact on people being able to see their friends and relatives – but it’s got to be done safely.”

The national plan of opening back up was passed through the national cabinet with the support of state and territory premiers.

Restrictions are set to ease once the vaccination rate reaches 70 per cent, with further restrictions – such as lockdowns – easing at 80 per cent.

Mr Albanese says the national plan isn’t the problem, but it is the process of getting to the target.

“That’s why it’s called the national plan, that’s talking down the track. The problem here is what is the road out,” he said.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison joined Oliver Peterson to talk about the national plan.

“I’m working with all the premiers. The premiers and I have a national plan based on the best scientific, medical and economic modelling I’d argue, in the world,” he said. “That has basically made it clear that once we get to 80 per cent we can start coming out of the cave, and we can do that confidently, and not on the basis of some day on the calendar.”

Press PLAY to hear the interview