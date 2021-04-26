Federal Health Minister reveals WA’s case numbers ahead of Premier’s press conference

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has revealed there has been no new community cases of COVID-19 in Australia today ahead of the state government’s press conference this afternoon.

Premier Mark McGowan is expected to announce whether on not WA will come out of lockdown and the states COVID numbers at 12.30pm today.

But Minister Hunt beat the Premier to the good news just before midday.

“Australia has recorded zero community cases in the last 24 hours,” he said.

Yesterday the Premier indicated that some measures will remain in place post-lockdown.