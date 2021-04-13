6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Federal government slammed over ‘outrageous..

Federal government slammed over ‘outrageous waste’ of taxpayer money

3 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Federal government slammed over ‘outrageous waste’ of taxpayer money

The federal government has been slammed over a cfontract with Canstruct that has seen the company running Australia’s offshore processing regime on Nauru paid more than $1.4 billion over the past five years, despite no new asylum seekers arriving since 2014.

The number of asylum seekers on the island has also been steadily declining.

“This is an outrageous waste of taxpayer money,” Kristina Keneally told Liam Bartlett.

Canstruct is also a Liberal Party donor.

The shadow home affairs minister said the government needed to explain where the money was going.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 6PR

Picture by Getty iStock

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882