Federal government slammed over ‘outrageous waste’ of taxpayer money

The federal government has been slammed over a cfontract with Canstruct that has seen the company running Australia’s offshore processing regime on Nauru paid more than $1.4 billion over the past five years, despite no new asylum seekers arriving since 2014.

The number of asylum seekers on the island has also been steadily declining.

“This is an outrageous waste of taxpayer money,” Kristina Keneally told Liam Bartlett.

Canstruct is also a Liberal Party donor.

The shadow home affairs minister said the government needed to explain where the money was going.

Picture by Getty iStock