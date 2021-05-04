6PR
Federal government pledges $1.3 billion boost to bust Perth’s congestion issues

3 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Federal government pledges $1.3 billion boost to bust Perth’s congestion issues

The state government has welcomed a federal commitment to spend $1.3 billion on WA roads to ease congestion and make roads safer.

A large chunk will be spent on the Metronet project, while other funds will go to upgrading several Perth highways, the Mandurah estuary bridge duplication, and Toodyay Road.

Transport Minister Rita Saffioti told 6PR’s Gareth Parker the funding means more than just safer roads.

“Importantly it will keep the pipeline of work happening so we can get jobs, traineeships, apprentices and people working in the industry with a knowledge that there is work over the next five to six years.”

The funding, which will be included in next weeks federal budget, will go towards 13 new projects, while 10 existing projects will receive a boost.

Press PLAY to hear more about where the funding will be spent 

News
