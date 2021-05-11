Federal budget: Aged care funding to put industry on ‘new footing’

Last night’s Federal Budget has received the tick of approval across a range of sectors.

The $18 billion investment in aged care has been described as “unprecedented” and has been welcomed by the Council on the Ageing CEO, Ian Yates.

“This is a serious effort to put aged care on a new footing,” he told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

“It is not perfect but it’s a very substantial initiative both financially, and more importantly in terms of the policy and the management of the age care system.”

The funding will pay for 80,000 new home care packages.

“We anticipate that, that will get rid of the waiting list, and waiting times.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)