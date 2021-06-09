6PR
Fears grow for Afghan interpreters placed on Taliban kill list

17 mins ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Fears grow for Afghan interpreters placed on Taliban kill list

Veterans are urging the federal government to give visas to interpreters who assisted Australian troops in Afghanistan.

About 300 translators are believed to be on a Taliban kill list for working alongside international forces.

The militant group has denied it’s been sending threats, but Forsaken Fighters CEO Jason Scanes said the translators deserve protection.

“The Taliban have come out and made statements that they won’t be harming any of these individuals, but I don’t think we can take that risk,” he told Liam Bartlett.

“The situation there is very, very alarming and concerning.

“The response from the government is not adequate.

“We can’t abandon and leave those behind that helped us.”

Press PLAY to hear the full story 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

News
