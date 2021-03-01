Fears for missing fisherman as search enters day three

There are fears for an 18-year-old man who was swept off rocks near Albany over the weekend.

The man was fishing along Cheynes Beach with a friend on Saturday when they were swept off rocks by four to six metre swells.

Nine News reporter Michael Stamp was at the scene this morning, and told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett rescuers were able to the save the man’s 23-year old friend on Saturday.

“He was swept into the water, pushed about 200 metres off shore, and was treading water for about 90 minutes before he was plucked from the water.”

The remote fishing spot along the rugged Great Southern coastline is only accessible by four-wheel drive.

“Given it’s such a remote location, it’s made it very difficult for police to find any sign of this 18-year-old,” Stamp said.

The pair weren’t wearing life jackets at the time, but the City of Albany Mayor Dennis Wellington said the warning signs are clear.

“The southern ocean is a very cruel master down here … if you are going to go fishing play by the rules.”

He said tragedies like this are “soul destroying”.

“You get to a stage where you wonder what you have to do, to try and get the message through to people,” he said.

“Every fishing shop down here offers free life jackets, no deposit, just free life jackets if you want to go rock fishing.”

Rescue crews will continue the search for the missing 18-year-old man today.

(Photo: Nine News Perth.)