Fears for Australian academic detained in Myanmar

2 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Fears for Australian academic detained in Myanmar

The federal government says it holds serious concerns for the welfare of Australian academic Sean Turnell after he was detained in Myanmar.

Professor Turnell who is the Australian economic adviser to Aung San Suu Ky, is the first known arrest of a foreign national since the military coup.

Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett she’s working to resolve the issue.

“We understand that Professor Turnell continues to be held by police,” she said.

“We are continuing to call for his immediate release from detention.

“We are extremely concerned and deeply disappointed.”

The Foreign Minister wouldn’t say if Australia is considering sanctions against Myanmar.

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: Sean Turnell/ LinkedIn.)

News
