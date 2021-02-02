Favourable weather tonight as fire front grows

An out of control fire continues to rage in the Shire of Mundaring, Chittering and the City of Swan but DFES is hopeful of a change in weather tonight.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson DFES Incident Controller Sven Anderson said the “fast moving” fire front perimeter has grown to over 100 kilometres in size and over 9000 hectares had been burnt.

“This is the worst time of the day” said Mr Anderson.

“The wind has picked up so this is our highest activity period.”

Mr Anderson is confident the fire crews will continue to “hold the fire very well” tonight.

“Tonight the humidity is up and the temperature is down a little bit, so the fire behaviour will be a lot less.”

However, a wind change tomorrow will pose further headaches for crews as it will “put pressure on the other side of the fire”.

For an up-to-date list of evacuation locations and information visit emergency.wa.gov.au

(Photos: Evan Collis/DFES.)