Family’s plea after Greenfields grandfather left bloodied and bruised

Police are still searching for three teenagers responsible for the violent bashing of an 82-year-old Greenfields man.

Jeff Camm was pelted with rocks and beaten with an iron bar when he tried to stop the group stealing his moped from his garage on Saturday afternoon.

The victim’s grandson Aaron Camm is pleading for people with information to come forward.

“We had a chat with detectives yesterday, they were canvasing the area, they haven’t got them, and they didn’t sound to hopeful to be honest, there is no CCTV in the area,” he told 6PR’s Gary Adshead.

“Especially with COVID with the masks on at the moment, it is probably harder to identify them.”

The 82-year-old is recovering in Royal Perth Hospital’s trauma unit, but his family has been unable to visit him due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“He has had lacerations to one of his ears which requires plastic surgery and he is badly bruised,” Aaron said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

(Photo: Nine News.)