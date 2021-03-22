6PR
Family of dead and missing prospectors still searching for answers

36 mins ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Family of dead and missing prospectors still searching for answers

Exactly six years after the disappearance of a prospecting couple in a remote part of Western Australia their family are still seeking answers.

Raymond and Jennie Kehlet went missing in March 2015 near Sandstone, sparking one of the most expensive searches in WA history.

Mr Kehlet’s body was found down an abandoned mineshaft but Mrs Kehlet has never been found.

A coronial inquest into their disappearances was held early last year and the coroner is yet to formally hand down her findings.

Mrs Kehlet’s former husband Jim Keegans told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett it has been a “traumatic experience” for their three grown children.

“We thought we would have heard something by now,” he said.

“It’s tough on everyone concerned … obviously there is a lot of hurt there for the kids.”

Mr Keegans said they still hold hope that Mrs Kehlet’s body will be found to provide closure to the family.

“Hopefully somebody stumbles across Jenny and we can get some answers that way.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: Nine News.) 

Liam Bartlett
News
