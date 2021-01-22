Families demand answers amid elderly abuse allegations

The family of a man whose death is at the centre of abuse allegations at a Perth aged care facility are demanding answers.

Dick Lee had been in a coma for five days when he died yesterday.

University students on work experience at Regis Nedlands reported the 94-year-old being dragged across the floor and yanked by staff.

The Major Crime Squad has been called in to investigate his death, as well as the death of an 86-year-old man.

Other abuse allegations at the facility include rough handling, aggressive staff and sexually inappropriate behaviour.

The company says staff involved in the allegations have been stood down.

Nine News reporter Renae Henry was at Regis in Nedlands this morning, ahead of a meeting with families who want to know who is responsible.

(Photo: Nine News Perth)