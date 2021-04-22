6PR
Fake account of principal taken down

6 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Fake account of principal taken down

A fake account of the school principal at Perth College has been taken down after a student reported the account was sending inappropriate messages to her.

The student accepted a friend request from the fake account on Instagram and started a conversation thinking it was her principal.

She soon realised it was a fake account and reported it to the school, providing screenshots of the messages.

Perth College Principal, Helen Aguair, says the event was ‘chilling’, but praised the student for her initiative.

“My first reaction was that we need to make sure all of our students are safe,” she said.

“The student did everything that we have taught the students to do.”

The messages started as general conversation, but quickly turned sour – including messages such as ‘where are you?’

Perth College has a ban on teachers being friends with their students on social media.

The messages were reported to the police yesterday but no further action was taken.

The report was made by the student the first day of term and the account has since disappeared.

(Photo: Supplied)

Click play to hear the full interview. 

Oliver Peterson
LocalNewsWA
