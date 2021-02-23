6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Facebook to lift ban on Australian news

4 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Facebook to lift ban on Australian news

Facebook will lift its ban on Australian news after striking a deal with the Australian government.

It means news pages, including those belonging to 6PR, will return to Facebook in the coming days.

Facebook blocked Australian users from sharing or viewing local or international news content in protest against paying for news.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has been in discussions with Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg in recent days.

At this stage, the exact terms of the deal are unclear.

But Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said the changes are just technical amendments.

“The absolute heart of what he had proposed remains firmly in tact,” he said.

“We expect this will see Facebook have to go through the type of processes that Google has gone through to negotiate to pay for Australian news content.”

At this stage, the terms of the deal are unclear.

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882