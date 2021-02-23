Facebook to lift ban on Australian news

Facebook will lift its ban on Australian news after striking a deal with the Australian government.

It means news pages, including those belonging to 6PR, will return to Facebook in the coming days.

Facebook blocked Australian users from sharing or viewing local or international news content in protest against paying for news.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has been in discussions with Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg in recent days.

At this stage, the exact terms of the deal are unclear.

But Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said the changes are just technical amendments.

“The absolute heart of what he had proposed remains firmly in tact,” he said.

“We expect this will see Facebook have to go through the type of processes that Google has gone through to negotiate to pay for Australian news content.”

