Facebook blocks Zak Kirkup but not Mark McGowan

Facebook has blocked Opposition leader Zak Kirkup’s Facebook page just 23 days before WA heads to the polls for the state election.

But the page of Premier Mark McGowan is still active.

It comes after a decision by Facebook to restrict Australian news content from its platform.

The tech giant has followed through on its threat, in the wake of the federal government’s media bargaining code.

Local councils, vital public service accounts and businesses have also been caught up in the ban.

The Liberal leader has 4334 followers on Facebook, compared to the Premier who has more than 350,000.

Zak Kirkup has reacted to the news on Twitter, joking he will reactivate his Myspace account.

Alright time to reactive my MySpace account. — Zak Kirkup MP (@zrfk) February 17, 2021

Premier Mark McGowan said it’s a dangerous move by the social media giant.

“What they are doing is wrong, they should reinstate the Opposition Leader and indeed every political candidates site,” he said.

“It’s totally wrong what they are doing.

“They have obviously spat the dummy, they are behaving more like North Korea.”

