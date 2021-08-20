‘Extreme risk’: Compassionate travel from NSW scrapped

West Australians have just five days to return home from virus-stricken New South Wales after major changes to WA’s border restrictions.

New South Wales will transition to an “extreme risk” jurisdiction from midnight on Wednesday, August 25.

It means travellers from the state will no longer be able to enter WA on compassionate grounds, and anyone who is exempt will be required to undergo 14 days of mandatory hotel quarantine.

Travellers from New South Wales are also required to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and provide a negative test in the 72 hours prior to departure.

Under the changes, border exemptions will be limited to defence personnel, Commonwealth parliamentarians and state and federal government officials.

Premier Mark McGowan said it comes after the state reached a rolling five day average of more than 500 cases.

“The current five day rolling average sits at 531 cases,” he said.

“COVID doesn’t follow any rules or predictions.”

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)