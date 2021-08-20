6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Extreme risk’: Compassionate travel from..

‘Extreme risk’: Compassionate travel from NSW scrapped

3 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for ‘Extreme risk’: Compassionate travel from NSW scrapped

West Australians have just five days to return home from virus-stricken New South Wales after major changes to WA’s border restrictions.

New South Wales will transition to an “extreme risk” jurisdiction from midnight on Wednesday, August 25.

It means travellers from the state will no longer be able to enter WA on compassionate grounds, and anyone who is exempt will be required to undergo 14 days of mandatory hotel quarantine.

Travellers from New South Wales are also required to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and provide a negative test in the 72 hours prior to departure.

Under the changes, border exemptions will be limited to defence personnel, Commonwealth parliamentarians and state and federal government officials.

Premier Mark McGowan said it comes after the state reached a rolling five day average of more than 500 cases.

“The current five day rolling average sits at 531 cases,” he said.

“COVID doesn’t follow any rules or predictions.”

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882